Boston College Men’s Hockey Can’t Complete Comeback, Falls to Northeastern 3-1 in Beanpot Semifinal

With the frustrating play in net for Boston College, along with a backup in net for Northeastern, your surprise would be forgiven about being surprised Monday evening’s matchup between Boston College and Northeastern turning into a goalies’ duel.

That, however, was the name of the game Monday night at TD Garden in the Beanpot semifinal; unfortunately for the Eagles, Eric Dop fell to T.J. Septimphelter, and the Eagles fell to the Huskies 2-1, continuing a woeful stretch for the Eagles and preserving a Beanpot drought that dates back to the 2015-16 season.

The Huskies drew first blood early in the game. Gunnarwolfe Fontaine initiated a sequence just before the midway point in the first that led to him following up on his own rebound to beat Dop.

The second period led to much of the same. Septimphelter drew a goalie interference penalty, and Sam Colangelo made the Eagles pay, giving the Huskies a lead that ultimately, they would not concede.

From there, Septimphelter stood tall for 41 saves on 42 shots, holding back a resurgent BC team that got its looks down the stretch. A late goal put the Huskies up 3-1, sending the Huskies to yet another Beanpot final, and relegating BC to the early game on the Second Monday in February.