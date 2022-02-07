GAMETHREAD: The 69th Men’s Beanpot Semifinal, Boston College v. Northeastern (NESN/NHLN, 8:00 PM)

It’s safe to say that this has not been one of the best years to be a Boston College men’s hockey fan. The team has had its struggles, with a 10-13-4 going into Monday night- and that was before losing three significant players to international duty.

But the thing about trophy season is that hope springs eternal, and as we embark on the First Monday in February, it’s time for the Eagles to go after some hardware. Boston College, owners of the second longest Beanpot championship drought, takes on Northeastern in the second game at TD Garden Monday evening for the right to compete for the Beanpot. The winner will take on the winner of the earlier Boston University/Harvard game. The loser will take on the loser of the early game in the infamous “dark” matchup prior to the championship.

Leave your thoughts on the game below! If you’re out of New England, tune into the game on NHL Network!