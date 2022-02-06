BC Interruption Player of the Week: Alexie Guay (Women’s Hockey)

For the second week in a row, a BC women’s hockey player is our Eagle of the Week, as Alexie Guay earns this week’s honor!

The women’s hockey Eagles have really turned around their season, and picked up a huge first round Beanpot win against Northeastern on Tuesday. Guay was a major factor in the win, scoring an unassisted goal at 14:41 to get the offense going, and then scoring the game-winning goal on the power play just under 2 minutes after Northeastern tied the game in the the third period.

Guay also impacted BC’s other victories this week, although nothing can beat scoring a Beanpot game-winner. In Friday’s 5-3 victory over UNH, Guay set up BC’s first 3 goals, earning a trio of primary assists. She also earned the primary assist on BC’s final goal in a 3-0 victory over BU on Saturday.

