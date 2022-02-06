Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Northeastern (Beanpot Edition): Preview & Predictions

The Eagles are currently winless in the year 2022 and tomorrow is Beanpot Monday. Let’s go wild.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles (10-13-4) vs. Northeastern Huskies (17-8-1)

WHEN:

Monday, February 7th at 8PM.

WHERE:

TD Garden

Boston, MA

FOLLOW ALONG:

SO, WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH NORTHEASTERN:

Northeastern has been having a pretty good season! They’re 17-8-1 so far and are fourth in the Hockey East standings behind UMass Lowell, UMass(-Amherst), and BU. They’re led on offense by junior Aidan McDonough, who has 24 points in 25 games. The Huskies are also strong on defense, with senior Jordan Harris anchoring the blue line and contributing offensively with 16 points in 26 games. In net, sophomore Devon Levi has been having himself a spectacular season, building up his campaign for the Mike Richter award and the Hobey Baker. He’s at the Olympics for Team Canada though, so it’s likely we will see freshman TJ Semptimphelter in net. He’s coming off his first start in net against UVM, where he allowed 4 goals on 33 shots. This season overall, he’s got a .921 save percentage and a 2.60 GAA.

The Eagles took on the Huskies back in October and BC came away with the 5-3 win.

KEY BC PLAYER(S) TO WATCH:

Gentry Shamburger scored his first college goal against Lowell!

LAST TIME OUT:

BC dropped a heartbreaker to Lowell in regulation last Friday, surrendering a 2-1 lead they were holding in the third period. Other than Shamburger’s first collegiate goal, things are really not looking too great and I am quite sad about it. :(

PREDICTIONS:

Folks, I know anything can happen at the Beanpot — it’s the Beanpot, the games just mean something completely different to these players! I just don’t know that the Eagles ending their winless streak in 2022 is in the cards here. I see this as either an absurd 5-4 Huskies win or a 1-0 Huskies win, unfortunately. (Again, if the Eagles want to prove me wrong, I am all for it!!! Please prove me wrong!!!!)