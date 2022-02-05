Boston College Women’s Hockey Sweeps Weekend vs. UNH and BU

Boston College Women’s Hockey extended their winning streak to seven games this weekend, taking big league wins from New Hampshire and Boston University. The victories jumped the Eagles into third place in Hockey East, within striking distance of 2nd and 3rd, and give BC some great momentum heading into the Beanpot championship game on Tuesday night.

Friday night’s game against New Hampshire looked like it might turn into a blowout early on, with Boston College jumping out into a 4-1 lead early in the 2nd period. The highlight of the run was a great goal from Caroline Goffredo as she went full Krys Kolanos to extend the BC lead to 3-1.

But New Hampshire made the game a little closer than it probably should have been by scoring a couple quick ones early in the third period to pull back to within one with the score at 4-3. Senior transfer Michaela Boyle scored her first goal as an Eagle just a couple minutes later to nip the comeback in the bud, finishing the scoring and giving BC the 5-3 win in Durham.

Saturday’s game was one of BC’s best all-around efforts of the season, and they were rewarded with their first shutout of the entire year. The Eagles got things started early with a goal 60 seconds into the contest, and really didn’t let up much from there. Boston College put up a quality goal in each frame to finish things off with a 3-0 final score.

Of note on the weekend was that the Eagles outshot both of their opponents — a pretty rare occurrence this season, and a sign that BC’s winning streak isn’t all smoke and mirrors. With Abbey Levy absolutely on fire in net, Boston College has to feel like they’re going to have a good shot to win any game when they’re able to put more shots on their opponent’s goalie than Levy sees behind them.

Next up for the Eagles is the Beanpot on Tuesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30pm EST at Matthews Arena. Trophy season is officially here!