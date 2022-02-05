BC Women’s Hockey vs. Boston University: Final Thoughts & Prediction

The Battle of Comm Ave! Hopefully! This is attempt number four to get a Boston College vs. Boston University women’s hockey game in. First we had a pair postponed due to COVID, then we had one postponed last week because of a burst pipe at Walter Brown Arena... so maybe fourth time’s the charm?

The Eagles are on fire right now, riding a six game win streak that includes a win over #3 Northeastern in the Beanpot semifinals. But BC can’t think ahead to Tuesday yet — today’s game is crucial to the Eagles’ hopes of getting a home game in the Hockey East quarterfinals.

WHO

Boston University Terriers (10-10-5, 9-6-4 WHEA)

at Boston College Eagles (16-11-0, 13-8-0 WHEA)

WHAT

The Battle of Comm Ave

WHERE

Conte Forum

Chestnut Hill, MA

WHEN

Saturday, February 5th, 2022

3:00pm EST

HOW TO WATCH

The game will be streamed for free on CollegeSportsLive.com. Here is a direct link to the game.

LAST TIME OUT

Boston College had a nice 5-3 win at New Hampshire last night that was probably a little closer than the Eagles deserved. BC jumped out to a 4-1 lead and UNH climbed back to within one before the Eagles put the game away in the third period.

Boston University earned a shootout win (good for a 1-1 tie nationally) last night against UConn. That’s not really a bad result, as the Huskies are ranked 10th in the country coming into the weekend. The Terriers are on a 1-5-2 run which is largely the result of a brutally difficult portion of the schedule — they are 0-4-1 in that stretch against Northeastern, Harvard, Yale, and UConn, all of whom are ranked in the top ten.

PROJECTIONS

KRACH (used for odds) has Boston College ranked 15th and Boston University in 23rd. Running the numbers gives us the Eagles a 66.67% chance of winning, or BC -200 (right on the nose) with your local bookie.

The GRaNT rankings (used for point spread) have the two teams a bit closer, with the Eagles in 18th and the Terriers in 22nd. Our calculator gives us a projected score of 2.56 to 2.11 in favor of the Eagles — something like a 3-2 BC win or a 2-2 tie.

THIS WEEK’S STORYLINE

Don’t look ahead. The obvious choice this week, as it is every year for the weekend games between Beanpot Tuesdays. Trophy season or not, every Hockey East game is critically important right now for the Eagles. They need to stay in the top four to give themselves a home game in the quarterfinal. With the league moving to single elimination this year, you’re going to want every little advantage you can get.

GAME TIME MEAL OF THE WEEK

Spicy Miso Ramen

The last couple days were a disgusting sloppy mess, and now it’s coldddd for the next few days. It’s like this meal was specifically made for days like these in mind. Make sure you buck up and choose the spicy version, as it really peps you up for the cold.

GAME TIME SONG OF THE WEEK

Luke Lalond — The Perpetual Optimist

You are the perpetual optimist

Get no reward if you take no risk

I mean there’s no better time to be an optimist than when riding a six game winning streak, right?

PREDICTION

Usually there’s only one game in between Beanpot Tuesdays, but this year’s a little weird because of the COVID postponements. Getting the win yesterday was pretty big just to get the team out of the “Beanpot” mindset. If the improved play and the winning streak weren’t enough for me to predict the W, getting the victory yesterday was enough to take me off the fence. Let’s give BC a 3-1 win at home over the Terriers.