Boston College Men’s Hockey Drops Game 3-2 to UMass Lowell

The Boston College men’s hockey team dropped a tough game on Friday night, falling to UMass Lowell 3-2. BC had two separate leads over the course of the game, but Lowell scored twice in the third period to hand the Eagles their third straight loss and extend their winless streak to eight games.

Lowell carried the play for the first few minutes of the game, but it was BC who got on the board first. Sophomore forward Gentry Shamburger scored the first goal of his college career with a great one-timer from the left circle. Trevor Kuntar found Shamburger with a cross ice pass, and Shamburger hammered the puck into the upper portion of the net for a 1-0 lead early on. The goal didn’t quite flip the flow of the game, however, as Lowell continued to generate more chances and spend more time in the attacking zone. Eric Dop made some nice stops to keep the lead for a while, but Lowell eventually broke through for the tying goal with 1:36 left in the period to send the two teams into intermission tied at one.

The second period passed without any goals, but BC probably looked a little better overall than they did in the first 20 minutes. The two teams traded empty power plays and the Eagles didn’t get a ton of great looks across the period, but they spent a bit more time with the puck and a bit less time trapped in their own zone. Eric Dop continued to be solid and added in what is probably the best save he’s made all season to keep the game tied at one headed into the third period.

The Eagles jumped back ahead early in the third period with a power play goal just over two minutes in. Trevor Kuntar fired a shot from the top of the circles in the middle of the ice that found its way through some traffic for his seventh goal of the season to put BC up 2-1. Lowell managed to tie things up again a few minutes later, however, scoring while shorthanded with just about 10 minutes remaining in regulation.

BC killed a big penalty a few minutes after Lowell tied things up, but the River Hawks got the game winner late in the third, scoring on a perfect wrist shot with 1:45 left in regulation. The Eagles pulled Eric Dop shortly after conceding, but they weren’t able to generate any great looks and fell 3-2 for their third straight loss.

This was certainly a step up from Tuesday night’s effort against Harvard, but it wasn’t enough to get the job done. The Eagles are still looking for their first win in 2022. They’ll have a chance to get that on Monday night when they take on Northeastern in the opening round of the Beanpot.