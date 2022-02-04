Who: Boston College Eagles (10-12-4, 5-8-3 HEA) vs. UMass Lowell Riverhawks (14-6-3, 11-5-1 HEA)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires that attendees show proof of vaccination. Masks are also required indoors at BC.

Puck Drop Time: Friday, February 4 at 7 PM (weather permitting)

How to Watch: The game will be available to watch online.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or from anywhere on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Did you know that in 2012, UMass Lowell’s mascot, Rowdy, was hit by a car while delivering season tickets, in footage that was then doctored by UML to make it look like the car came from UVM?

Rowdy spent some time in the hospital, and when he returned to action, he was blue with a red beak, instead of red with a blue beak. Was Rowdy’s “accident” a cover-up for plastic surgery? Is the new Rowdy an imposter that is gaslighting us all? Why did UMass Lowell try to frame UVM for the incident after a season in which the Catamounts won just 3 conference games? We may never know the truth.