Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UMass-Lowell: Preview & Predictions

Tuesday night was not great! The Eagles were unable to snap their winless streak against Harvard, so they’ll be looking to do it against UMass Lowell in a single game this Friday.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles (10-12-4) vs. UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-6-3)

WHEN:

Friday, February 4th at 7PM.

WHERE:

Kelley Rink

Chestnut Hill, MA

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter

SO, WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH UMASS-LOWELL:

Currently, UMass-Lowell is 14-6-3, putting them at the top of the Hockey East rankings and 14th nationally in the latest USCHO poll. The River Hawks did go 3-3 in January, getting swept by Merrimack and losing to cross-state rival UMass, but overall they are having a good season despite the roster turnover they’ve had since last year. On offense, the River Hawks are led by junior Carl Berglund who has 18 points in 21 games. In net, RPI transfer Owen Savory is having a stellar season and was named to the Mike Richter award watch list earlier this year.

The last time the Eagles faced off against the River Hawks was in November, where Lowell came away with the 4-2 win at Tsongas after the Eagles battled back from a 2-0 deficit.

KEY BC PLAYER(S) TO WATCH:

Patrick Giles had a good game on Tuesday, so I would love to see him continue to step it up in the absence of his fellow seniors!

LAST TIME OUT:

Um, Tuesday night was not good! The Eagles blew a 3-0 lead to Harvard, eventually falling 6-3. I will be honest, I didn’t watch the game because I was at the Women’s Beanpot game against Northeastern (which had a much more satisfying conclusion, might I add). And while I predicted a loss against Harvard, I did not think it was going to go the way it did!

Things feel… kind of bleak!

PREDICTIONS:

Lowell is at the top of Hockey East for a reason. I don’t think the Eagles break their winless streak in this game, but I don’t know how bad the loss will be. I would like them to prove me wrong but I just do not know.

HOT BEVERAGE OF THE GAME:

Choose your own, at this point it’s anything that will get you through the game.