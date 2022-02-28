QB Jacobe Robinson Commits to Boston College

The Eagles landed a major commitment over the weekend for the 2023 recruiting class. Jacobe Robinson, a quarterback from Henderson Texas announced his decision.

Robinson is a 6-3.5, 218 pound pro-style quarterback who was the first offer for new offensive coordinator John McNulty. He turned around the offer in only a week’s time, making him the fourth member of the class. He has good size and adds some mobility to his arsenal. He rushed to the tune of 280 yards and two touchdowns, and threw for over 2,000 yards and an over 60% completion percentage.

While he is not yet rated, he does hold offers from four other schools in Yale, Alcorn State, Jackson State, and Northwestern State.

Welcome to the Heights, Jacobe!