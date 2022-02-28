BC Interruption Player of the Week: Maria Gakdeng (Women’s Basketball)

This week, we’ve got another record breaker as our Player of the Week! Boston College freshman Maria Gakdeng set the single season program record for blocks this week, reaching 63 blocks on the season and overtaking the record of 58 that Elisabeth Houghton has held since 1982-83.

Gakdeng needed just 2 blocks to break the record heading into BC’s game against Duke on Thursday, but she made an impressive 6 blocks in the game to jump way into the lead. Gakdeng is now chasing Carolyn Sword’s program record for 178 career blocks.

In addition to setting a new defensive program record, Gakdeng was also a factor on offense for BC in both wins this past week. She scored 16 points against Duke and 14 points against Syracuse. She also led BC with rebounds, grabbing 8 boards in both games, primarily on defense.

2021-22 BC Interruption Players of the Week

Hannah Bilka, Women’s Hockey: 10/25, 12/6

Maria Gakdeng, Women’s Basketball: 2/28

Brevin Galloway, Men’s Basketball: 1/16

Pat Garwo III, Football: 9/27

Alexie Guay, Women’s Hockey: 2/5

Sarah Johnson, Field Hockey: 9/20

Phil Jurkovec, Football: 11/8

Megan Kramer, Swimming: 11/21

DeMarr Langford Jr., Men’s Basketball: 11/15

Abigail Levy, Women’s Hockey: 10/4

Jack McBain, Men’s Hockey: 11/1

Marc McLaughlin, Men’s Hockey: 12/13

Abby Newhook, Women’s Hockey: 1/31

Charlotte North, Women’s Lacrosse: 2/14, 2/21

Taylor Soule, Women’s Basketball: 11/29, 1/24

Cameron Swartz, Women’s Basketball: 1/10

Lauren White, Women’s Cross Country: 10/11