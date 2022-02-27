Boston College Women’s Basketball Ends Regular Season with Win at Syracuse

The Boston College women’s basketball team defeated Syracuse by a score of 91-75 today, ending the regular season with a 19-10 record as we head into the ACC Tournament next week.

Although Syracuse staged a late comeback attempt, BC had this one in the bag pretty much the whole game, maintaining a double digit lead from early on. The Eagles shot 61.3% today, and made 10 3-pointers. They were led by Cam Swartz, who scored 20 points, including her 1,000th career point. Also in the double digits for BC were Taylor Soule (16), Maria Gakdeng (14), and Makayla Dickens (12). Gakdeng also led BC with 8 rebounds.

Now, the Eagles wait to see who they’ll face to start the ACC Tournament as other ACC squads close out the season today. BC will begin tournament play on Thursday, March 3, as they will definitely get a bye for the first round of games.