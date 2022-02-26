Boston College Men’s Hockey Falls to Boston University, 6-3

In their second matchup of the season, the Boston College Men’s Hockey team fell to the Boston University Terriers at Agganis Arena with a score of 6-3.

The Eagles went onto the power play early in the first period, but were unable to capitalize despite getting several shots on goal. Play settled down a bit after that, with both teams trading shots back and forth and both goalies coming up with saves. Eventually the Terriers broke the ice first, Luke Tuch scoring right off the faceoff at 11:34. With 1:42 remaining in the period, BU doubled their lead, and then 15 seconds after that they tripled their lead, taking a 3-0 lead into the intermission. (Pain)

Jack McBain (welcome back!) finally got the Eagles on the board right off the faceoff at 7:29 of the second period, cutting the deficit to 3-1. BU quickly made it 4-1 right after though, so the brief feeling of happiness after was pretty shortlived! The Terriers then made it 5-1 on a power play goal of their own. McBain scored his second of the night at 16:25 of the period on an Eagles power play, cutting the BU lead to 5-2. The story of the period was the penalties, as the Eagles and Terriers went back and forth on the player-advantage, with each team capitalizing on one power play each.

While skating 4-on-4, BU scored their sixth goal of the night 2:43 into the third period. Nothing else notable really happened until 10:12 in, when Nikita Nesterenko took a game misconduct & major penalty for spearing. However! Casey Carreau scored a shorthanded goal to cut the deficit to 6-3 with 6:08 remaining in the period, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough for any sort of come back.

Maybe tomorrow will go better! Puck drop is scheduled for 4PM at Kelley Rink.