Boston College men’s hockey vs. BU postponed to Sunday

With snow still coming down across the Boston area, changes have been made to this weekend’s hockey schedule on the Heights.

The BC-BU men’s hockey game at Conte Forum, originally scheduled for 7 PM tonight on NESN, will now be played on Sunday, February 27, at 4 PM (also on NESN).

The BC women’s hockey team’s Hockey East quarterfinal contest against Maine, which was originally set to be played at 1 pm today, has been pushed back to 7 pm, amidst continuing difficulties on the roads impacting the planned afternoon start. Tonight’s women’s game will also air on NESN.

The BC men’s game on Saturday at BU is unchanged, and will take place at 6:30 PM tomorrow night.

As a result, @TerrierHockey at @BC_MHockey, originally scheduled for tonight, has been rescheduled for Sunday, at 4pm and will air on NESN. https://t.co/XWyuRSrsPw — Hockey East (@hockey_east) February 25, 2022

In addition to the usual intrigue of a BC-BU matchup, this weekend’s series will feature the first time BC will have a fully healthy and present lineup since their last game at BU in December. The Eagles are battling for home ice in the opening round of the Hockey East playoffs, and hoping to build off last weekend’s split against Northeastern that ended a long winless drought.

The women are now in to a single-elimination fight for their season, hoping to advance in to next Wednesday night’s Hockey East semifinal.