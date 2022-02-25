Game Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Boston University

Game 1

Who: Boston College Eagles vs Boston University Terriers

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Rink COVID Protocol: Proof of vaccination is required to enter the rink, and masks must be worn while inside.

Puck Drop Time: Friday, February 25 at 7:00 PM

How to Watch: The game will air on NESN and can be watched online here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online on BC’s website.

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Game 2

Who: Boston College Eagles at Boston University Terriers

Where: Agganis Arena, Boston, MA

Rink COVID Protocol: “All guests 5 years and older will be required to provide digital or printed proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to gain access to Agganis Arena for all events. In addition, all guests 16 years and older who are six months past completing their full Moderna or Pfizer vaccination against COVID-19 OR two months past the Johnson & Johnson vaccination will be required to show proof of BOOSTER vaccination AND original full vaccination to gain entry to Agganis Arena Events.” Masks are also required at Agganis Arena.

Puck Drop Time: Saturday, February 26 at 6:30 PM

How to Watch: The game will be available to watch online here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online on BC’s website.

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.