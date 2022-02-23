Men’s Basketball Game Recap: Boston College @ NC State

After snapping their ACC losing streak Monday night and looked to make it two in a row as they traveled to PNC Bank Arena to face the NC State Wolfpack.

Eagles opened up the first half strong jumping out to an early 16-6 lead. Most of the offensive damage was done in the paint as the Eagles kept driving the ball inside. They scored 20 of their 33 first half points in the paint. The Eagles efforts were aided when Terquavion Smith, one of the key weapons for the Wolfpack, picked up 2 early fouls and did not play much of the first half. However, sophomore guard Dereon Seabron picked up the slack and scored 17 of the Wolfpack’s 31 first half points. Seabron’s efforts didn’t seem to be enough as the Eagles went on a complete tear that culminated in a 27-16 lead with just 6:19 left in the first half. However, the Wolfpack responded with equal intensity going on a 15 to 4 run cutting BC’s lead down to just 2, 33-31 to end the half. The Eagles leading scorer was James Karnik with 8 points, but the team did a good job spreading the ball around. Karnik was one of three players with 8 first half points, including Quinten Post and Jaeden Zackery.

NC started the scoring in the second with a 3 from Casey Morsell which gave NC State its first lead, 33-34. The start of the second half saw more defensive action as BC struggled with turnovers within the first 5 minutes of the half. The Eagles missed their first five shots of the second half, till Jaeden Zackery hit a three ball with 5 minutes to go in the half. The Zackery three jump started the BC offense and the Eagles went on an 8-0 run with twelve and a half minutes to go in the half, to take a 45-39 lead. Eagle extended that lead to 10 points with 10 minutes left in the half. The Eagles kept their foot on the pedal. Quinten Post and Jaeden Zackery lead the way as BC extended their lead to 13 with 6:47 left to go in the half. Eagles took full advantage of a series of NC State turnovers to continue to grow their lead while also burning some time off the clock. The Wolfpack didn’t let up but the Eagles were able to hold the lead and forced NC State to start fouling. Thanks to their late-game free throw shooting and efforts forcing turnovers, BC walked away with a 69 to 61 win.

BC picks up their first win in Raleigh in almost ten years, behind Quinten Post’s 18 points and 18 turnovers the Eagles forced. It was truly an all around offensive effort with 4 BC Eagles scoring double digit scorers.

Eagles return home to Conte Forum to face the Clemson Tigers this Saturday at 3:00 pm.