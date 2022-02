Who: Boston College Eagles (10-16, 5-11 ACC) vs. NC State Wolfpack (11-16, 4-12 ACC)

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Stadium COVID Protocol: Masks are required at PNC Arena, but there are no vaccination policies in place.

Tip Off Time: Wednesday, February 23 at 7 PM

How to Watch: The game will air on NESN in New England.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.