Boston College Men’s Basketb vs. NC State: Previewing the Wolf-Pack

After a solid team effort win in their last showing against Florida State, the Eagles hit the road to face off against the NC State Wolfpack.

NC State is having a rather similar season as the Eagles where they simply could not find a groove in ACC play where they are currently 4-12 in the conference. This places them a few notches down to where BC sits in the conference table at 5-11.

The Wolfpack are also following a very similar script to the Eagles in their most recent contests. Both teams recently had significant wins in their last outings with them both coming off of double-digit victories. The only twist of the tape here is that BC’s was a tad more emphatic knocking off Florida State who sits above them in the table while State’s was against lowly Georgia Tech.

Either way, both of these teams are cruising into this game with momentum from their last contest and looking to try to finish the year on a positive note with only a few more conference games remaining. While record wise the Pack appear to be a winnable opponent, these two are pretty neck-and neck when it comes to the statistical breakdown. Both teams shoot 41% from the field, average 11 Assists and 7 Steals per game. Where the Eagles have the advantage is on the rebounding side of things and their scoring defense. BC allows, on average 67.7 PPG to their opponent as opposed to the Pack’s 74.3.

In terms of players to watch for, there is nobody else on the Pack besides Dereon Seabron as the whole offense moves through this kid. He is averaging 17.9 PPG (4th in the ACC), 8.8 RPG (2nd in the ACC), and shooting 51.4% from the field. It is no doubt that Grant will have his defense work around making it difficult for Dereon to get to the cup but it won’t be the easiest of tasks.

Currently, Vegas has the Pack as (-6) favorites which I don’t think is fair to the Eagles at all. When all is said and done, I don’t see why BC could not walk away with a win this game. As long as they contain the boards, even with Bickerstaff doubtful, and get their offense moving quickly and efficiently BC should come out on top. They also will need to limit Seabron’s successes and try their best to not get the crowd invested early. The Eagles have only won a single game on the road this season but I think tonight they make it 2.



Prediction: Boston College 78 vs. NC State 70 | BC +6

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 EST on ACCNX