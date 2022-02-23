How to Watch Boston College Men’s Basketball at NC State

Can BC build off of Monday’s dominant win to pick up some momentum and win a road game against a struggling team? Or will NC State be carrying the momentum of a road win at Georgia Tech back to their home court? We’ll find out tonight! Both teams have just broken lengthy losing streaks, so the energy should be good despite the fact that neither team is an ACC powerhouse this year.

Who: Boston College Eagles (10-16, 5-11 ACC) vs. NC State Wolfpack (11-16, 4-12 ACC)

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Stadium COVID Protocol: Masks are required at PNC Arena, but there are no vaccination policies in place.

Tip Off Time: Wednesday, February 23 at 7 PM

How to Watch: The game will air on NESN in New England.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.