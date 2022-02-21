Boston College Men’s Basketball Defeats FSU in Dominant Performance

Boston College defeated Florida State by 16 points tonight, earning a 71-55 victory at Conte Forum.

The Eagles jumped out to an early 11-0 lead after forcing four turnovers and draining a trio of three pointers over the first two minutes of the game. FSU hit a 3 to get on the board, but by the halfway point of the first half BC still led by double digits with a score of 19-9.

A pair of technical fouls that cancelled each other out created a bit of chaos with just under 4 minutes to go in the first half, with a member of FSU’s bench also being ejected for crossing the court.

The Eagles ended up with an 8 point lead at halftime, heading into intermission at 32-24 led by 11 points from Jaeden Zackery.

The Eagles continued to dominate play as the second period began, quickly building their lead back into the double digits. With just under 9 minutes to go in the game, the Eagles increased their lead to 20, all but guaranteeing a win.

BC ended up taking this one by a score of 71-55, largely due to 3 point shooting. The Eagles went 11-for-26 from behind the arc, with Zackery hitting all 4 3s he attempted and ending the game with a team-leading 18 points.