GAME THREAD: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs FSU

Who: Boston College Eagles (9-16, 4-11 ACC) vs. Florida State (14-12, 7-9 ACC)
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA
Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires proof of vaccination for all attendees 12 and older. Masks must also be worn at Conte Forum.
Tip Off Time: Monday, February 21 at 7 PM
How to Watch: The game is available to watch on ACC Network. Watch online here.
How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online here.
How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter
Live Stats: Live stats will be posted on BC’s website.
