GAME THREAD: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs FSU

Who: Boston College Eagles (9-16, 4-11 ACC) vs. Florida State (14-12, 7-9 ACC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires proof of vaccination for all attendees 12 and older. Masks must also be worn at Conte Forum.

Tip Off Time: Monday, February 21 at 7 PM

How to Watch: The game is available to watch on ACC Network. Watch online here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online here.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted on BC’s website.

