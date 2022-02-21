BC Interruption Player of the Week: Charlotte North (Women’s Lacrosse)

Did I promise myself that I wouldn’t pick Charlotte North as the BCI Player of the Week every week once women’s lacrosse season started because even though she has iconic performances every week, there are always plenty of other great choices too? Yes. But how can I pick anyone but her when she overtook Sam Apuzzo’s previous record to become the ACC’s all time leading scorer this weekend, scoring her 284th goal against BU? I couldn’t!

Beyond becoming the new record holder, North, as usual, played a big role in both of BC’s victories this week (despite being heavily guarded by both UMass and BU). She scored 7 goals against the Minutewomen, individually defeating the #24 team in the country, who only scored a team total of 5 goals against BC. She also won 8 draw controls in that 22-5 win.

North was quieter against BU, scoring just 4 goals (which is...still a lot of goals for 1 player), but hitting the net on each of her shots on goal. Her record breaker was her fourth goal, scored unassisted at 14:25 in the third quarter.

2021-22 BC Interruption Players of the Week

Hannah Bilka, Women’s Hockey: 10/25, 12/6

Brevin Galloway, Men’s Basketball: 1/16

Pat Garwo III, Football: 9/27

Alexie Guay, Women’s Hockey: 2/5

Sarah Johnson, Field Hockey: 9/20

Phil Jurkovec, Football: 11/8

Megan Kramer, Swimming: 11/21

DeMarr Langford Jr., Men’s Basketball: 11/15

Abigail Levy, Women’s Hockey: 10/4

Jack McBain, Men’s Hockey: 11/1

Marc McLaughlin, Men’s Hockey: 12/13

Abby Newhook, Women’s Hockey: 1/31

Charlotte North, Women’s Lacrosse: 2/14, 2/21

Taylor Soule, Women’s Basketball: 11/29, 1/24

Cameron Swartz, Women’s Basketball: 1/10

Lauren White, Women’s Cross Country: 10/11