Preview, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. FSU

Tonight, the Boston College men’s basketball team takes on Florida State for the first time this season. The Eagles are looking to snap a 5 game losing streak - BC’s last win was against Pitt on January 30. Florida State is coming off a loss to Duke, but may still be carrying some momentum from a 1 point victory at home over Clemson earlier last week. Last time these two teams met, Florida State completely demolished the Eagles, winning by a score of 93-64.

Who: Boston College Eagles (9-16, 4-11 ACC) vs. Florida State (14-12, 7-9 ACC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires proof of vaccination for all attendees 12 and older. Masks must also be worn at Conte Forum.

Tip Off Time: Monday, February 21 at 7 PM

How to Watch: The game is available to watch on ACC Network. Watch online here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online here.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted on BC’s website.

Team Stats

Points Per Game: BC 65.8, FSU 71.6

Opponent Points Per Game: BC 68.2, FSU 71.3

Rebounds Per Game: BC 35.5 FSU 34.5

Opponent Rebounds Per Game: BC 33.6 FSU 34.7

FG%: BC 41.3%, FSU 43.8%

3PT%: BC 29.5%, FSU 34.2%

FT%: BC 70.5%, FSU 70.4%

Turnovers Per Game: BC 11.4, FSU 12.7

Steals Per Game: BC 6.8, FSU 8.9

Blocks Per Game: BC 3.2, FSU 4.3

Individual Leaders

Points Per Game: BC Ashton-Langford (12.3), FSU Caleb Mills (12.8)

Rebounds Per Game: BC T.J. Bickerstaff (7.8), FSU Malik Osborn (6.9)

FG%: BC James Karnik (52.0%), FSU Naheem McLeod (68.0%)

3PT%: BC Jaeden Zackery (42.9%), FSU John Butler (39.1%)

FT%: BC Brevin Galloway (81.8%), FSU Caleb Mills (84.4%)

Steals Per Game: BC Jaeden Zackery (1.6), FSU Caleb Mills (1.6)

Blocks Per Game: BC Quinten Post (1.0), FSU John Butler (0.9)