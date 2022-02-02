2022 defensive back Isaiah Farris commits to Boston College football

Boston College football has bolstered its incoming class of 2022 with the late addition of defensive back Isaiah Farris.

Farris is a 3* CB out of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and he picked BC over offers from Colorado and Syracuse, among others. According to SI, Farris visited BC over the weekend, which appears to have helped seal the deal.

The Late Signing Period wraps up this week, meaning this is the last chance for Jeff Hafley and the coaching staff to add any additional pieces to the class or flip decommits from elsewhere.

At this time, it seems like Farris will probably be the only late addition as BC already has a pretty big incoming class.

Farris joins fellow 3-star cornerback Amari Jackson as the Class of 2022’s enrollees at that position. BC previously had a commitment from 3* Maryland cornerback Jamal Hood, but the buzz since his decommitment is that he probably won’t end up on the Heights; the addition of Farris probably makes that seem all but official.

Hood was ranked #61 among CBs by 247Sports. To the extent you put stock into the intricacies of the rankings system, Farris isn’t quite as highly touted at #137, but he’s a solid pickup and it’s always nice to see BC making recruiting inroads in football hotbeds like Florida.