Boston College Men’s Hockey Can’t Complete Weekend Sweep, Falls to Northeastern

In a flip of last night’s game, the Eagles lost to Northeastern by a score of 4-1 tonight.

The Huskies scored just 23 seconds into the game to take a 1-0 lead and shut down hopes of BC carrying last night’s momentum into a dominant win. Despite each team earning a power play, neither was able to score for the rest of the first and the Huskies went into intermission with a 1-0 lead.

The Huskies, who were outshooting BC 14-7 at this point, scored again just over 5 minutes into the second period to increase their lead to 2-0. Northeastern began swarming the net late in the period but wasn’t able to get one past Dop, and with 1:45 to go in the period Patrick Giles scored a backhander for BC to cut the Huskies lead to 2-1.

The Huskies scored first and early again in the third, flipping one right over Eric Dop to go up 3-1, and they followed up right after with a rocket of a shot to increase the lead to 4-1.

Marc McLaughlin scored midway through the third period, but the goal ended up being waved off as he crashed into the goalie in the process.

Neither team scored for the rest of the game, and BC did keep the Huskies from scoring an empty netter for over 3 minutes, but this one ended 4-1 in favor of the Huskies.