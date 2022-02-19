Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Beats BU by 16 Goal Margin

Belle Smith scored seconds into today’s game to put BC up 1-0, only for BU to surprisingly follow up with a goal of their own to tie the game at 1. The Eagles weren’t going to take that, and scored 8 straight unanswered goals to go up 9-1, led by a hat trick from Smith. BU scored the final goal in the first quarter, but the Eagles still took a 9-2 lead into the second quarter.

Jenn Medjid opened up the second quarter scoring, completing her own hat trick and getting BC’s score into the double digits at 10-2. The Eagles went up 12-2 around the 10 minute mark of the second quarter, leading to the clock to start running. At 13-2, BU changed out their goalie. Mckenna Davis then scored her first collegiate goal to put BC up 14-2, and Charlotte North finally completed her hat trick at the 5 minute mark to make it 15-2 and to tie Sam Apuzzo as the ACC’s all-time leading scorer. The Eagles ended up taking a decisive 16-2 lead into halftime after holding BU scoreless in the second quarter.

North opened the second half with her fourth goal of the game, which pushed her over Apuzzo to become the ACC’s all-time leading scorer with 284. BC scored 2 more goals before BU found the back of the net for the first time since the first quarter, making the score 19-3. BU followed up with another goal to make it 19-4, the Terriers first back-to-back goals of the game.

The Terriers scored first in the fourth quarter, extending their goal streak to 3 and cutting BC’s lead to 19-5, but BC followed it right up with a goal to hit 20. BU scored once more and BC twice, and this ended with an easy 22-6 win for the Eagles.