Recap: Boston College Men’s Basketball Falls to Syracuse, 76-56

On Saturday afternoon, Boston College men’s basketball traveled to Syracuse to face the Orange looking to break their 4-game losing streak and get their 5th ACC win. The Eagles couldn’t break through Syracuse’s tough defense and largely looked lost while turning the ball over to great extent. This led to a Syracuse drubbing, 76-56 over BC.

The game began with offensive struggles on both sides, as the teams struggled to put up points and were shooting a combined 2-14 from beyond the arc 10 minutes into the game. Eventually the Orange were able to find their groove, led by Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider, allowing Syracuse to take a big lead as the first half progressed. After shooting an atrocious 28% from the field in the first half, the Eagles found themselves in a 36-21 hole at halftime. Scoring just 21 points in a half is not a recipe for victory.

The second half started without DeMarr Langford Jr., as he missed the remainder of the game with an undisclosed injury. The second half started to get a bit better for Boston College, though. A 10-0 run in the middle of the second half suddenly brought them back into contention for the game with about 12 minutes to go. But the Eagles stalled out yet again as the game progressed and couldn’t crack 30% in FG percentage until there was about 6 minutes left in the contest. Plenty of three pointers from Syracuse put the game well out of reach in a matter of minutes. The game petered out and Syracuse reached a 76-56 victory without much trouble after stifling the BC offense all day.

The big men had a good game, with James Karnik grabbing a double-double in points and rebounds, but a lot of those offensive rebounds were a result of the Eagles just being generally terrible at making shots in the first place. Quinten Post also found himself with double-digit points and plenty of rebounds, but that’s about where the highlights stopped for BC. If DeMarr Langford Jr. (who scored 10 in the first half alone) was able to play the whole game, then maybe we’re looking at a different outcome, but without him BC didn’t play nearly well enough to stand a chance. Boston College will try to bounce back when they host FSU on Monday in Conte Forum.