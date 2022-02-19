Gamethread: Boston College Men’s Basketball @ Syracuse

Who: Boston College Eagles (9-15, 4-10 ACC) vs. Syracuse Orange (13-12, 7-7 ACC)

Where: Syracuse, New York

Stadium COVID Protocol: “All fans age 5 and up are required to provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID test. Masks are required for all patrons over the age of two (vaccinated and unvaccinated) when not actively eating or drinking, while indoors at the stadium and outdoors when in the presence of others for all events.”

Tip Off Time: Saturday, February 19 at 12 PM

How to Watch: The game is available to watch on ESPNU. Watch online here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online here.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted on BC’s website.

Syracuse and BC met just weeks ago, on February 8, at Conte Forum. The Orange won that matchup 73-64, although they have lost their only game since then (to Virginia Tech on the road). BC, meanwhile, hasn’t won a game since January 30, having lost 4 straight.