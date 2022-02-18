Game Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Northeastern

Game 1
Who: Boston College Eagles at Northeastern Huskies
Where: Matthews Arena, Boston, MA
Rink COVID Protocol: Proof of vaccination is required to enter the rink, and masks must be worn while inside.
Puck Drop Time: Friday, February 18 at 7:00 PM
How to Watch: The game will air on NESN+. Watch online here in New England and here elsewhere.
How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online on BC’s website.
How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter.
Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.
Game 2
Who: Boston College Eagles vs Northeastern Huskies
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA
Rink COVID Protocol: Proof of vaccination is required to enter the rink, and masks must be worn while inside.
Puck Drop Time: Saturday, February 19 at 7:00 PM
How to Watch: The game will be available to watch online here.
How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online on BC’s website.
How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter.
Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.
