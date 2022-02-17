Dave DeGuglielmo Hired as Boston College Offensive Line Coach

Jeff Hafley has found himself a new offensive line coach following the departure of Matt Applebaum. Dave DeGuglielmo, a Lexington Massachusetts native with over 30 years of coaching experience is coming back to the Heights. DeGuglielmo actually began his coaching career as a graduate assistance at BC in 1991 under Tom Coughlin.

Most recently, DeGuglielmo was the offensive line coach at Louisiana Tech in 2021. Before that, he coached the position group with the Giants, Dolphins, Colts, Patriots, and Jets, as well as being an assistant with the Chargers. All of that sums up to 16 years of NFL coaching experience including two Super Bowl victories with the 07’ Giants and 14’ Patriots.

His additional college experience includes South Carolina and UConn. It should also be noted, that DeGuglielmo graduated from Boston University, playing both guard and center before graduating in ‘91. He returned to coach there after his two years at BC.

Welcome to the heights, Dave!