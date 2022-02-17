Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Northeastern: Preview & Predictions

Well the Eagles did not lose against Harvard, so that’s nice! They’re still looking to break their winless streak though, and this weekend they have the chance to do it against Northeastern, the Beanpot runner up.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles (10-15-5) vs. Northeastern Huskies (19-9-1)

WHEN:

Friday, February 18 & Saturday, February 19. Both games will be at 7PM.

WHERE:

Friday

Matthews Arena

Boston, MA

Saturday

Conte Forum

Chestnut Hill, MA

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter

SO, WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH NORTHEASTERN:

As was with Harvard earlier this week, nothing has fundamentally changed since the last time the Eagles played the Huskies in the first round of the Beanpot. Northeastern’s starting goaltender is still at the Olympics for Team Canada, so the Eagles will probably be facing TJ Semptimphelter again — who as we saw last week, went sicko mode and stifled the Eagles offense, making 41 saves on 42 shots. Since then, the Huskies are 1-1, their one loss coming against BU in the Beanpot championship. That’s right, the Huskies’ historic 3-year Beanpot championship run is over and it (unfortunately) happened at the hands of the Terriers, who claimed BU’s first Beanpot title since 2015.

KEY BC PLAYER(S) TO WATCH:

Liam Izyk is now an offensive powerhouse — he scored twice against Harvard, which means he now has four goals in the Eagles’ last two games. We love scoring depth, so I hope he can continue this!

LAST TIME OUT:

Well BC did not lose the Beanpot consolation! Instead, they had to settle for a tie after blowing a 3-1 lead in the third period and surviving an OT where Harvard looked dominant. Ending the Beanpot in a two way tie for third place seems like an unsatisfying yet perfect conclusion for the Eagles, considering how this season has quickly gone from bad to worse.

PREDICTIONS:

I really hate being pessimistic! But personally, I am really having a hard time trying to find positives that aren’t just “maybe this team will pull it together when all the Olympians get back from Beijing.” Maybe the Eagles will find a way to split this weekend, because on Northeastern’s end it is really hard to beat a team three times in the span of two weeks.