Boston College Women’s Basketball Earns Comeback Win Against Pitt

Despite a rough 0-12 start to the game, the Boston College women’s basketball team pulled off a comeback victory tonight, defeating Pitt 69-57.

The Pitt defense really had BC figured out at the start, and the Eagles didn’t score a single point until Cam Swartz hit a 3 pointer with about 2:40 to go in the first quarter. At this point, Pitt had already scored 12 points. The Eagles started to figure things out after Swartz broke their scoreless streak, but the quarter still ended with Pitt up 17-10.

The teams were slightly more evenly matched in the second quarter, but Pitt pretty consistently managed to keep a 9 point lead through the media timeout. After the timeout, BC began to make more shots and force Pitt into more turnovers, and 5 straight points from Taylor Soule in the span of seconds tied the game at 25 with just about a minute to go in the half. The Eagles ended up taking a 27-26 lead into halftime behind 15 first half points from Soule.

BC built up a double digit lead in the third quarter, but Pitt started a comeback of their own late in the period, cutting BC’s lead to 44-41 with 40 seconds to go. The teams ended the quarter each downing a pair of free throws, and then Marnelle Garraud hit a long 3 at the buzzer to give BC a 49-43 leading heading into the final period of regulation.

The Eagles continued to dominate in the fourth, and won this one 69-57 behind 23 points from Soule and 21 from Swartz.