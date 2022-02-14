Boston College Men’s Hockey Fails to Break Winless Streak, Ties Harvard in Beanpot Consolation Game

The Boston College Eagles and Harvard Crimson skated to a 3-3 tie in this evening’s Beanpot consolation game.

The Eagles struck first tonight, as Liam Izyk scored at 8:24 in the first to put BC up 1-0. Izyk’s goal was the only scoring play in the first period, and the Eagles took a 1 goal lead into the locker room.

Harvard tied things up at 12:24 in the second, taking advantage of some sloppy play from the Eagles to score a shorthanded goal and make it 1-1. Luckily for BC, Colby Ambrosio scored a power play goal just over a minute later to regain the Eagles’ single goal lead. Izyk scored again just about 4 minutes later (his fourth goal in 2 games) to increase BC’s lead to 3-1.

Harvard scored just over a minute into the third period to get within a goal of BC, and then tied the game up with 4:36 to go in regulation. The teams ended up going into overtime tied at 3. Neither team managed to get a goal in during overtime, although Harvard had some good chances, and this game will go down as the first Beanpot tie.