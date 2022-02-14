 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Boston College Men’s Hockey Fails to Break Winless Streak, Ties Harvard in Beanpot Consolation Game

By Laura Berestecki
(04/06/01 Albany, NY) Frozen Four. Boston College prepares for the Finals. STICK MAN BC’s Brooks Orpik practices Friday at the Pepsi Arena. (040601eagles Staff Photo by Matthew West. Transmitted by FTP) Photo by Matthew West/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

The Boston College Eagles and Harvard Crimson skated to a 3-3 tie in this evening’s Beanpot consolation game.

The Eagles struck first tonight, as Liam Izyk scored at 8:24 in the first to put BC up 1-0. Izyk’s goal was the only scoring play in the first period, and the Eagles took a 1 goal lead into the locker room.

Harvard tied things up at 12:24 in the second, taking advantage of some sloppy play from the Eagles to score a shorthanded goal and make it 1-1. Luckily for BC, Colby Ambrosio scored a power play goal just over a minute later to regain the Eagles’ single goal lead. Izyk scored again just about 4 minutes later (his fourth goal in 2 games) to increase BC’s lead to 3-1.

Harvard scored just over a minute into the third period to get within a goal of BC, and then tied the game up with 4:36 to go in regulation. The teams ended up going into overtime tied at 3. Neither team managed to get a goal in during overtime, although Harvard had some good chances, and this game will go down as the first Beanpot tie.

