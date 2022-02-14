Boston College wide receivers coach Joe Dailey to be hired by Carolina Panthers

Another Boston College position coach is reportedly headed to the NFL next season.

After earlier reports around the web, Andy Backstrom of EagleAction just tweeted out that wide receivers coach Joe Dailey is on his way to the Carolina Panthers staff:

The Carolina Panthers are hiring @BCFootball WRs coach Joe Dailey to coach their wideouts, per @mzenitz & @PeteThamel.



Dailey was at BC for two years and helped Zay Flowers, CJ Lewis, Jaelen Gill + Jaden Williams break out.



Before BC, Dailey was an OC for New Mexico & Liberty. — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) February 14, 2022

This comes on the heels just a few days ago of BC’s offensive line coach, Matt Applebaum, being hired by the Miami Dolphins as their OL coach for 2022.

Dailey is a rising star in the coaching profession who did a very good job in two years at BC, with the Eagles’ WR corps getting more attention than any time since Matt Ryan was under center on the Heights. Following a college career playing at Nebraska and UNC, Dailey coached at Liberty and New Mexico before his successful stop at BC.

Jeff Hafley continues to be tasked with rebuilding his offensive coaching staff, after the departure of offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti to Pitt earlier this offseason. Hafley hired Notre Dame’s John McNulty as Cignetti’s replacement; McNulty will now look to replenish his deputies as he gets ready for his first season at the helm of the Eagles offense.