Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Harvard (Beanpot Consolation Edition): Preview & Predictions

Everything is painful. Still winless in 2022, the Eagles head into the Beanpot consolation game against Harvard attempting to not finish fourth in the tournament.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles (10-15-4) vs. Harvard Crimson (13-8-2)

WHEN:

Monday, February 14th at 4:30PM.

WHERE:

TD Garden,

Boston, MA

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter

SO, WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH HARVARD:

Nothing has really changed from the last time the Eagles played Harvard — the Crimson are still missing their top two forwards to the Olympics, and they’ve gone 2-1-0 since they played the Eagles at the beginning of February. The one loss, of course, came against BU in the first round of the Beanpot. The Crimson battled back from a 4-1 deficit against the Terriers, but unfortunately couldn’t tie the game up and dropped the contest 4-3. Last weekend, they shut Yale out 2-0 in a single game on Friday.

KEY BC PLAYER(S) TO WATCH:

Both Liam Izyk and Casey Carreau scored two goals each against UConn last week, and Izyk’s goals were his first in a BC sweater so that’s nice!

LAST TIME OUT:

The Eagles were battling back from early deficits against UConn, until the Huskies pulled away in the second period and put the Eagles in a hole that they couldn’t dig themselves out of. Again, things aren’t really looking too great here!

PREDICTIONS:

I… honestly do not know if the Eagles will win another game this season, so I’m unfortunately predicting an L. I really would like them to prove me wrong, but I will not be getting my hopes up :(