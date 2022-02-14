Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Harvard (Beanpot Consolation Edition): Preview & Predictions

Everything is painful. Still winless in 2022, the Eagles head into the Beanpot consolation game against Harvard attempting to not finish fourth in the tournament.
WHO:
Boston College Eagles (10-15-4) vs. Harvard Crimson (13-8-2)
WHEN:
Monday, February 14th at 4:30PM.
WHERE:
TD Garden,
Boston, MA
FOLLOW ALONG:
@bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter
SO, WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH HARVARD:
Nothing has really changed from the last time the Eagles played Harvard — the Crimson are still missing their top two forwards to the Olympics, and they’ve gone 2-1-0 since they played the Eagles at the beginning of February. The one loss, of course, came against BU in the first round of the Beanpot. The Crimson battled back from a 4-1 deficit against the Terriers, but unfortunately couldn’t tie the game up and dropped the contest 4-3. Last weekend, they shut Yale out 2-0 in a single game on Friday.
KEY BC PLAYER(S) TO WATCH:
Both Liam Izyk and Casey Carreau scored two goals each against UConn last week, and Izyk’s goals were his first in a BC sweater so that’s nice!
LAST TIME OUT:
The Eagles were battling back from early deficits against UConn, until the Huskies pulled away in the second period and put the Eagles in a hole that they couldn’t dig themselves out of. Again, things aren’t really looking too great here!
PREDICTIONS:
I… honestly do not know if the Eagles will win another game this season, so I’m unfortunately predicting an L. I really would like them to prove me wrong, but I will not be getting my hopes up :(
