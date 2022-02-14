 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Harvard (Beanpot Consolation Edition): Preview & Predictions

By Maithri Harve
COLLEGE HOCKEY: FEB 07 Beanpot Tournament - Boston College v Northeastern Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Everything is painful. Still winless in 2022, the Eagles head into the Beanpot consolation game against Harvard attempting to not finish fourth in the tournament.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles (10-15-4) vs. Harvard Crimson (13-8-2)

WHEN:

Monday, February 14th at 4:30PM.

WHERE:

TD Garden,

Boston, MA

FOLLOW ALONG:

SO, WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH HARVARD:

Nothing has really changed from the last time the Eagles played Harvard — the Crimson are still missing their top two forwards to the Olympics, and they’ve gone 2-1-0 since they played the Eagles at the beginning of February. The one loss, of course, came against BU in the first round of the Beanpot. The Crimson battled back from a 4-1 deficit against the Terriers, but unfortunately couldn’t tie the game up and dropped the contest 4-3. Last weekend, they shut Yale out 2-0 in a single game on Friday.

KEY BC PLAYER(S) TO WATCH:

Both Liam Izyk and Casey Carreau scored two goals each against UConn last week, and Izyk’s goals were his first in a BC sweater so that’s nice!

LAST TIME OUT:

The Eagles were battling back from early deficits against UConn, until the Huskies pulled away in the second period and put the Eagles in a hole that they couldn’t dig themselves out of. Again, things aren’t really looking too great here!

PREDICTIONS:

I… honestly do not know if the Eagles will win another game this season, so I’m unfortunately predicting an L. I really would like them to prove me wrong, but I will not be getting my hopes up :(

