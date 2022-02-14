Men’s Beanpot, Week 2: How to Watch

Game 1

Who: Boston College Eagles vs Harvard Crimson

Where: TD Garden, Boston MA

Rink COVID Protocol: “Effective January 15, 2022, guests 12 and older will be required to show proof of vaccination to be allowed entry to TD Garden. Proof of negative COVID-19 tests will no longer be accepted for entry. The City of Boston Mask Mandate will continue to be in effect, requiring all guests 2 years old and over to wear a face mask at all times while indoors, except when actively eating or drinking.”

Puck Drop Time: Monday, February 14 at 4:30 PM

How to Watch: The Beanpot airs on NESN.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM oronline on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter.

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Game 2

Who: Boston University Terriers vs Northeastern Huskies

Where: TD Garden, Boston MA

Puck Drop Time: Monday, February 14 at ~830 PM