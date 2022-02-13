BC Interruption Player of the Week: Charlotte North (Women’s Lacrosse)

In what should come as a surprise to absolutely nobody, in the first week of the women’s lacrosse Charlotte North is already earning her first BCI Player of the Week honors.

North was quiet to start Saturday’s game against #4 Northwestern due to their aggressive defending of her, but she quickly got her offense going and couldn’t be stopped from there. North scored 7 goals in the game, and at the time of her 7th goal that was the same total as Northwestern’s entire team (the final score ended up at 18-9). As usual, every single goal North scored was a beautiful highlight reel goal. North also set up a beautiful goal for Kayla Martello in the second for her lone helper of the game.

