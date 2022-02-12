Miami Dolphins Hire Boston College O-Line Coach Matt Applebaum

The Miami Dolphins have hired Matt Applebaum as their new offensive line coach, per Pete Thamel.

Applebaum has served as Boston College’s offensive line coach since Jeff Hafley arrived two seasons ago. Now, newly arrived Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has plucked him to the same role. Interestingly, McDaniel and Hafley had some overlap with the 49ers in 2017-18 as well. Certainly, the connection led to a glowing recommendation.

Applebaum’s tenure at BC has been honestly met with mixed reviews. While on paper the talent was supreme, it didn’t often feel like the changes he implemented flowed nicely. His unit did do solid work statistically speaking in terms of sacks allowed, but the revolving injuries definitely made things difficult for whoever was behind center. This will open the door for a fresh start here.

This marks the second big departure for Jeff Hafley’s staff, following Offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti just a few weeks ago.

Prior to BC, Applebaum had a two year stint at Towson and Davidson before that. He also does have a tad of previous NFL experience with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014 as an offensive assistant.

Best of luck to Matt with the Dolphins!