Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Completely Dominates #4 Northwestern in 9 Goal Victory

The defending national champions made a big statement today, beating #4 Northwestern by an impressive final score of 18-9 to open the season.

The Eagles won the draw control to start the game with possession, and Caitlynn Mossman helped them jump to an early 2-0 lead, scoring on a free position and then immediately scoring again off the draw.

The Eagles won the next draw control as well, and BC scored again, going up 3-0 off a behind-the-back goal from Belle Smith. Northwestern scored on their first possession (much to BC’s frustration, as it appeared the whistle blew before the ball went into the net), and then both goalies traded saves before Annie Walsh put BC up 4-1 with a hard shot in front of the net.

The Eagles earned another free position shot with 6 minutes to go in the first quarter, which Mossman took, scoring high on the net to out BC up 5-1 and earn a hat trick. Charlotte North got on the board late in the first quarter to put BC up 6-1, a lead the Eagles would take into the second quarter.

Northwestern opened the scoring with a pair of goals to start the second quarter, but North scored a classic, seemingly impossible Charlotte North goal to break the Eagles’ scoreless streak. Northwestern immediately got one back, and the teams traded possessions from there as the clock wound down. With just 12 seconds to go in the half, North set up Kayla Martello, and BC took an 8-4 lead into intermission.

North scored her third goal of the game to open the second half, but Northwestern followed up with a pairs of goals of their own to cut BC’s lead to 3 at 9-6. Neither team was able to get one into net again until late in the third quarter, when North found her way around a double team to make it 10-6 BC after about eight and a half scoreless minutes of play.

Cassidy Weeks put BC up 11-6 right at the start of the fourth quarter, and North quickly increased that lead to 12-6. Northwestern cut the lead to 12-7 with a beautiful goal, but North put BC up 13-7 off a free position to hit a double hat trick. North quickly added another goal, personally tying Northwestern with her 7th of the game.

Jenn Medjid scored her first of the season with just under 6 minutes to go in the game to make it 15-7 BC as the Eagles really began to dominate. Annie Walsh scored on the next possession to make it 16-7, but Northwestern ended BC’s run with a goal of their own with 4:24 to go.

Belle Smith scored her second of the to get the momentum going right back in BC’s direction, putting the Eagles up 17-8, and then picked up a hat trick off a free position to make it 18-8. Northwestern closed out the scoring with a goal of their own, but BC still won this one in an impressive fashion with a final score of 18-9.