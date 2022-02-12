Game Thread: Boston College men’s basketball vs. Duke (5 PM, ACC Network)

It’s been a, uh, week for BC fans and for your loyal scribes, but maybe it’s all been building up to a win against Duke for BC men’s basketball?

The Eagles host Coach K for the final time at Conte Forum this afternoon, with the game tipping off at 5 PM, televised live on the ACC Network and on the radio at WEEI 850 AM.

BC comes in to this game off a 73-64 loss to Syracuse on Tuesday night, which dropped the Eagles’ record to 9-12 on the season.

Duke, as usual, is among the nation’s best, coming in at #7 nationally. Duke is 20-4 with a win in their last outing on Thursday, 82-64 at Clemson.

The Eagles will seek their first home upset of Duke since the memorable 2017 game, and their third overall; the Eagles also beat Duke at Conte Forum in the winter of 2009.

Join us here or over at @BCInterruption. Go Eagz.