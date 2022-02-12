Tip-Off Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Duke

Who: Boston College Eagles (9-13, 4-8 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (19-4, 9-3 ACC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires that attendees show proof of vaccination for COVID. Masks are also required indoors at BC.

Tip Off Time: Saturday, February 12 at 5 PM

How to Watch: The game is available to watch via ACC Network. If you have a cable/internet TV login that gets ACC Network, you can also watch the game via WatchESPN.com.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Series Record: The Eagles have beat Duke just 3 times over 28 games since 1979. The Eagles won in 1985 (the second meeting between these two teams), 2009, and 2017. BC has never won by more than 6 points, however their last two victories over the Blue Devils were at Conte Forum. In 2021, Duke defeated BC 83-82 in the regular season but then won 86-51 during the ACC Tournament.