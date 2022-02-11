Puck Drop Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UConn

Who: Boston College Eagles (10-14-4, 5-9-3 HEA) vs. UConn Huskies (15-11-0, 11-6-0 ACC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires that attendees show proof of vaccination. Masks are also required indoors at BC.

Puck Drop Time: Friday, February 11 at 7 PM

How to Watch: The game will be available to watch via NESN+. Watch online in New England here and outside of New England here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or from anywhere on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Did you know that UConn’s live mascot, Jonathan, has his own Instagram account? As someone who grew up as a rabid BC women’s basketball fan during the Big East days I hold a deep hatred for UConn, but I truly love Jonathan. 10/10 recommend following.