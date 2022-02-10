Boston College Women’s Basketball Loses Overtime Heartbreaker to #5 NC State

The Eagles started tonight’s game on a 6-0 run behind 4 points from Cam Swartz. BC (and Swartz) continued to dominate while NC State struggled to hit shots, and the Eagles led 13-2 at the first media timeout. The Wolfpack started to hit their stride after the timeout, but the Eagles still took a 23-12 lead into the second quarter.

The teams traded points back and forth to start the second quarter, and while the Wolfpack had a few streaks prior to the media time out, Cam Swartz kept raining 3s to keep BC in the lead. The Eagles hit a scoreless run after the timeout, which allowed NC State to start catching up. At intermission, BC lead by just 3 points with a score of 35-32.

The Wolfpack managed to take their first lead of the game early in the second half, going up by 4 points just about 3 and a half minutes into the third quarter. Ally VanTimmeren helped to cut down that momentum by hitting a 3, and BC almost took back the lead with another 3 but Makayla Dickens was called for traveling right before the shot hit.

Strong defense kept BC in the game, and Kaylah Ivey hit a pair of 3s late in the quarter to give the Eagles a 51-50 lead heading into the final 10 minutes of regulation.

The teams stayed evenly matched throughout the start of the fourth quarter, staying within 3 points of each other back and forth. The Wolfpack took a timeout 24.1 seconds to go, leading by 1 and hit a layup to go up by 3. BC followed up with their own timeout as the clock hit 21.7. Cam Swartz hit a layup to cut the lead to 1, and N.C. State took another timeout leading 69-68 with 13 seconds remaining. Taylor Soule fouled to stop the clock, NC State only hit one free throw, and Ally VanTimmeren got the ball for BC right under the basket to the game at 70 and send the game to overtime.

The Eagles took an early lead off a pair of free throws, but a couple missed 3s kept them from keeping that lead, and NC State managed to dominate the overtime period and hit a lot of free throws to win by a final score of 85-78.