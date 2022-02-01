Game Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Hockey vs. Harvard

Tonight, the Eagles will face their first game without their 3 olympians: Drew Helleson, Marc McLaughlin, and Jack McBain. The Eagles, who have yet to win a game in 2022, are taking on a Harvard Crimson team that just tied #8/9 Cornell.

Who: Boston College Eagles (10-11-4, 5-8-3 HEA) vs Harvard Crimson (10-7-2, 8-5-2 ECAC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: “Per the City of Boston’s “B Together” vaccine requirement for indoor spaces, all fans 12 and over who attend events at Boston College’s athletics facilities - beginning with men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s ice hockey games at Conte Forum - must have begun the vaccination process against COVID-19 (one complete dose) by January 15 and must complete their second dose by February 15. As of March 1, children aged 5-11 must show proof of one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Negative PCR tests will no longer allow for access into Conte Forum for public events.” Masks are also required at Boston College athletic events.

Puck Drop Time: Tuesday, February 1 at 7 PM

How to Watch: Fans can watch online here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online on BC’s website.

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.