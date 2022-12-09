Red Bandana Uniforms Revealed for Boston College Men’s Basketball

On Friday morning, Boston College men’s basketball revealed their version of the Red Bandana uniforms.

The jerseys will be worn for the first time tomorrow against Villanova for the “Never Forget Classic”, a college basketball tournament partnered with the Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund, which helps support the education of children of the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks. For information on how to watch the game and a preview of the match-up, you can read here.

The Red Bandana symbolism is a tribute to Welles Crowther, a Boston College alum that lost his life in the terrorist attacks on 9/11/2001 while helping others escape to freedom. You can read about his story here or watch the documentary The Man in the Red Bandana here.