Weekend How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Boston University

The Boston College men’s hockey team will end the fall semester tonight with a Battle of Comm Ave at Conte Forum. The Eagles will also be celebrating retired head coach and hockey legend Jerry York at tonight’s game. The Eagles are coming off a pair of ties against a ranked Providence team, in which the teams split shootout “wins” for extra Hockey East points.

Who: Boston College Eagles (5-5-4, 4-3-3 HEA) vs. Boston University Terriers (10-4-0, 7-3-0 HEA)

When: Friday, December 9 at 7 PM

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

