Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Boston University: Jerry York Night Game Preview

Here we go! After going 1-0-2 last week, earning a win against Brown and two ties against #10 Providence, the Eags return home to take on the other school that plays hockey on Commonwealth Avenue before the end of the semester. It’s also Jerry York night, where BC will be honoring the winningest coach in college hockey history, so this is a can’t-miss game.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles (5-5-4, 4-3-3 HEA) vs #7 Boston University Terriers (10-4-0, 7-3-0 HEA)

WHERE:

Kelley Rink, Chestnut Hill, MA

WHEN:

Friday, December 9. Puck drops at 7PM.

HOW TO WATCH:

The game will be streaming on ESPN+.

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter.

PREVIEW:

Although it really does pain me to say this, BU is having a good start to the season under new head coach Jay Pandolfo. On offense, they’re led by senior forward Matt Brown, who has 18 points in 14 games, followed by freshman defenseman Lane Hutson who has 17 points in 14 games. In net, juniors Drew Commesso and Vinny Duplessis look to be splitting time; Commesso has a .915 save percentage while Duplessis has a .909.

Last time out, the Eagles earned two ties with Providence - the Friars took home the extra league point at Conte while BC took home the extra point away at Schneider. The story of last weekend was the play of Mitch Benson, who singlehandedly dragged the Eagles to a tie on Friday night, and followed it up with an equally strong performance on Saturday night.

What was also notable is how the Eagles were able to adjust between Friday and Saturday night — while on Friday they were getting outplayed, on Saturday they made it clear they wouldn’t go down with a fight (and they didn’t). Coach Brown was also able to shuffle the lines to get things going mid-game on Saturday.

Nevertheless, this should be a really fun matchup. BC-BU games are always incredibly unpredictable regardless of the strength of either team on paper. All we can hope for is that the Eagles are ready to go — especially with Jerry York in the building.

A FUN NOTE:

How absolutely absurd is this stat?

CRAZY Note Alert ...



This week's BU vs. BC matchup will be the first time since Feb. 26, 1964 -- 58+ years ago -- that neither Jack Parker or Jerry York are involved in the game.@TerrierHockey @BC_MHockey — College Hockey News (@chnews) December 7, 2022

Jerry York’s retirement last April ended a legendary era for the BC-BU rivalry. It’s pretty cool to see both programs starting a new era and what I’m guessing (maybe hoping?) will be an even more heated rivalry in the years to come.

Don’t Forget: If you’re attending tomorrow’s game, don’t forget to bring new and unwrapped toy(s) for the team’s annual toy drive!

TOY DRIVE: Support one of @bc_mhockey’s favorite traditions by bringing a new, unwrapped today to Friday night’s home game vs. BU. Pike’s Peak is proud to support this annual effort. Toys will be delivered to children in need at local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/MB9nMaOEFX — Pike's Peak Hockey Club at Boston College (@BCPikesPeak) December 5, 2022

Go Eags!