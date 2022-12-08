Boston College Volleyball to Host Southern Miss for NIVC Semifinal Matchup

The Eagles look to keep their best ever season going this weekend as they welcome Southern Miss to The Heights for the semifinal round of the NIVC. This is BC volleyball’s first ever appearance in a postseason final four.

The Eagles defeated Xavier in a back-and-forth quarterfinals match yesterday, ultimately coming out on top after winning the final set 15-10. BC had yet to lose a set in the tournament prior to dropping a pair against Xavier.

Southern Miss also had to go to the tiebreaker set to earn a spot in the semifinals, defeating Western Carolina in 5 sets early yesterday evening. The Golden Eagles are 21-11 on the season (BC is 22-13), and are 6-6 on the road. The Eagles, meanwhile have lost only 3 games at BC this season, 2 of which were against top 10 teams.

The Eagles and the Golden Eagles will face off this Saturday (December 10) at 4 PM in the Margot Connell Recreation Center. Tickets should be available for purchase soon - check the team’s Instagram for ticket links.