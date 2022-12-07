Boston College Volleyball to Host Xavier in NIVC Quarterfinals Tonight

The Boston College volleyball team hosts Xavier in the NIVC quarterfinals tonight as the Eagles hope to continue their best season ever and hit 22 wins. This will be the first ever meeting between these two programs.

BC has gone undefeated in the NIVC so far, defeating both University of Buffalo and St. John’s in straight sets to earn a spot in the quarterfinals. The win against St. John’s was BC’s 21st victory of the season, a program best. Xavier heads into tonight’s game thanks to a 3-0 victory against Central Michigan and a 3-1 win over Ohio.

The Eagles have dominated at home this season, going 10-3 in Chestnut Hill, with their only home losses coming to #2 Louisville, #7 Pitt, and Notre Dame.

Tonight’s game will be played at the Margot Connell Recreation Center and is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased here for just $5.