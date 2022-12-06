Filed under: Boston College Men's Basketball Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. UNH: Game Thread By Schestag Dec 6, 2022, 5:02pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. UNH: Game Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports The Eagles tip off Tuesday at 7 pm against the UNH Wildcats. Boston College is looking to rebound after back-to-back tough losses to Nebraska and Duke. Follow along in the comments and on Twitter @bcinterruption! More From BC Interruption Boston College Men’s Hockey Midweek Thoughts How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs UNH Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs New Hampshire Former Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec to Transfer to Pitt Dontavia Waggoner is Ready to be a Leader Boston College Women’s Basketball Defeats BU Thanks to Career Best Afternoon From Dontavia Waggoner & JoJo Lacey Loading comments...
